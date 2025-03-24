scorecardresearch
Business Today
IndiGo CEO On Expansion, Innovation, And India’s Aviation Future

IndiGo CEO On Expansion, Innovation, And India’s Aviation Future

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers discusses the airline’s ambitious vision to become a global aviation leader by 2030. From expanding international routes to leveraging India’s aviation boom, he shares insights on strategy, competition, and innovation. With 113 million passengers in 2024 and a growing fleet, IndiGo is shaping the future of air travel. Elbers also talks about India’s aviation infrastructure, policy needs, and how IndiGo is adapting to new challenges. Don’t miss this deep dive into the airline’s future with one of the industry’s top leaders on Business Today TV!

