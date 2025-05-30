IndiGo CEO Talks Long-Haul Plans, Hot Meals

IndiGo is set to scale up its global presence with 10 new international routes, including London, Athens, Copenhagen, and Siem Reap. Starting July 2025, the airline will launch direct long-haul flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam using damp-leased B787s. Future plans include expanding to London and Copenhagen and introducing Athens via the new A321XLR aircraft. CEO Pieter Elbers emphasizes a strategy centered on affordable, on-time travel while maintaining cost leadership. IndiGo will also grow its regional footprint with new routes to Central Asia, including resumed services to Almaty and Tashkent from Mumbai, reinforcing its commitment to international expansion.