Indigo Set To Launch Direct Flights From Hindon Airport In Delhi-NCR To 8 Major Cities

IndiGo is set to take off from Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh starting July 20, 2025, connecting the region to eight key Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, and Varanasi. This major expansion strengthens air connectivity from the National Capital Region (NCR) and makes Hindon the 93rd domestic destination for IndiGo and the second airport in NCR after Delhi. This step is part of IndiGo’s broader mission to make air travel more accessible across India. The airline also extended heartfelt thanks to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu for his support.