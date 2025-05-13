Indo-Pak Ceasefire Truth: Trump Trade Threat Or Pak's Surrender

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, suggesting he threatened to stop trade with both nuclear powers unless the fighting stopped. His remarks come after he posted on social media claiming he will work with the two countries to find a solution to Kashmir dispute. However, PM Narendra Modi countered his narrative on Monday saying the ceasefire happened after Pakistan approached India. PM Modi also sent a direct message to the world - Kashmir is not up for discussion and the only agenda for talks with Pakistan will be terrorism and the return of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Trump's statement have reportedly upset New Delhi for attempting to play mediator on Kashmir- an issue India considers non-negotiable.