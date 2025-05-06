Indo-Pak Tensions On Rise | India Conducts First National Security Drill Since 1971

Amidst the growing India - Pakistan tensions, the Union Home Minister has ordered a nationwide defence security drill on May 7, 2025 for the first time since 1971. The national capital, Delhi, is already on high alert. Ahead of the operation, Civil Defence teams & police carried out rehearsals today in Delhi. The residents will be moved to metro stations in the absence of bunkers in the capital. Security has been visibly ramped up in key areas of Delhi, including Connaught Place. Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) has been brought to the Delhi Police Headquarters, that are capable of making announcements over a kilometre. PM Narendra Modi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval twice in 24 hours, underlining the urgency.