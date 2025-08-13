Indo-US Ties Strained As Trump Targets India Before Putin Meet

Just days before his high-stakes Alaska meeting with Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump has slapped unprecedented tariffs on India — the second-largest buyer of Russian oil — calling it a “huge blow” to Moscow. The move comes as Trump extends a 90-day trade truce with China and draws closer to Pakistan’s Army chief Gen Asim Munir, who recently issued nuclear threats against India from US soil. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the remarks and vowed not to yield to nuclear blackmail. With the US designating the Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as terrorist groups, Islamabad sees a diplomatic win. But with trade talks in limbo, the so-called “defining partnership” between India and the US faces its toughest test yet.