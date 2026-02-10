Business Today
Indo-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Storm As Opposition Flags Oil Pressure And Strategic Autonomy

  • New Delhi ,
  • Feb 10, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 10, 2026, 12:58 PM IST

 

The interim Indo-US trade deal has sparked a major political controversy, with Opposition parties, farmer groups and foreign policy experts raising sharp concerns. The DMK has moved a privilege notice against Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for briefing the media before Parliament, while the Congress has accused the government of avoiding debate on the deal’s impact, particularly on farmers and strategic autonomy. Questions have also emerged over US scrutiny of India’s Russian oil purchases, following an executive order by President Donald Trump linking tariffs to India’s energy decisions. While the government insists oil sourcing remains a commercial decision and India is diversifying supplies, critics ask whether Washington is attempting to pressure New Delhi.

