Indus River Tensions: India Moves To Cut Water To Pakistan | Fallout Of Pahalgam Attack

India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack is no longer limited to words — it's hitting Pakistan where it hurts most: water. By moving to snap the Indus Waters Treaty and choke the flow of rivers into Pakistan, India is signalling that terrorism will now have geopolitical consequences. Reports from Pakistan show farmers in Sindh already panicking, fearing the devastating impact of a dry Indus. Islamabad has threatened retaliation, even as flash floods sparked fresh chaos in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. PM Modi’s government is making it clear — terrorism will come at a cost.