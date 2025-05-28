Indus Waters Treaty Suspended: Pakistan Faces Water Crisis As India Draws Red Line

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, linking water flow to national security and demanding an end to cross-border terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that “blood and water cannot flow together,” and India has begun cleaning dam reservoirs, causing panic in Pakistan. The suspension threatens Pakistan’s agriculture, which relies heavily on Indus waters—especially the Chenab River. Despite a ceasefire, the treaty remains on hold, with Pakistan seeking talks as its farmers and officials warn of severe impacts on crops and irrigation. India maintains its stance: no resumption until credible action against terrorism.