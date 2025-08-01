IndusInd Probe, F&O Expiry, Jane Street, Vedanta: Big Questions For SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey addressed the media after his speech at ICAI, responding to questions on key regulatory issues. On IndusInd Bank, he admitted that while frauds can't be completely prevented, stronger detection tools are being developed. He confirmed that the investigation into IndusInd Bank is ongoing. On Jane Street, he said SEBI does not publicly disclose inter-agency communications but noted that agencies work within their own domains. On F&O contract expiries, he stated the market is under constant watch and any proposed changes will be transparently shared. He also emphasized SEBI’s continued focus on investor protection.