Infosys 44th AGM | CEO Salil Parekh: Infosys Executing 400 Global Generative AI Projects For Clients

  Jun 26, 2025,
  Updated Jun 26, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

At the 44th AGM, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh highlighted a strong FY25, marked by 4.2% YoY revenue growth and $11.6 billion in large deals. Infosys now has 39 clients contributing over $100 million annually. Operating margin stood at 21.1%, and free cash flow hit $4.1 billion. In rupee terms, revenue rose 6.1%, operating profit 8.4%, and free cash flow 44.8%. A ₹43/share dividend was proposed, with ₹98,000 crore returned to shareholders over five years. Infosys led in AI with 400 global generative AI client projects, generating 10 million lines of code and expanding adoption across industries and services.

