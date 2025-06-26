Business Today
Infosys 44th AGM | Nandan Nilekani: AI Adoption Must Be Human-First And Trust-Building

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 26, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 26, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

At the 44th AGM, Infosys Chairperson Nandan Nilekani highlighted the company’s growing focus on the convergence of AI, cloud, and data through its Infosys Topaz platform. He detailed how Infosys is helping clients stay ahead with AI-powered productivity tools, industry-specific language models, and scalable AI solutions. Cobalt cloud and deep data capabilities strengthen deployment across enterprises. Nilekani emphasized a human-first approach to AI, aiming to build trust while amplifying human potential. With over 15,000 campus hires and 39% women in its 3.2 lakh workforce, Infosys was also recognized globally for ethical leadership, inclusion, and responsible business practices.

