Infosys 44th AGM | Nandan Nilekani: Confident Of Sustained Growth Amid Global Headwinds

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 26, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 26, 2025, 5:09 PM IST

At Infosys' 44th Annual General Meeting, Chairperson Nandan Nilekani highlighted strong execution in fiscal 2025 amid global uncertainty. Infosys posted 4.2% growth in constant currency, with revenues of US$19.2 billion, a 21.1% operating margin, and record free cash flow of US$4.1 billion—up 41.8% from FY24. Large deal TCV stood at US$11.6 billion. A total dividend of ₹43 per share was declared, and the company reaffirmed its policy to return 85% of free cash flow over five years. Amid rising AI, energy, and geopolitical disruptions, Infosys positions itself as a stable, future-ready partner through innovation, diversification, and strong client relationships.

