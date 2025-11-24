INS Mahe Commissioned: COAS Gen Dwivedi Hails Cochin Shipyard, Highlights India’s Naval

At the commissioning of INS Mahe, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi stressed the vessel’s strategic importance and India’s advancing defence self-reliance. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, INS Mahe is the first of eight indigenous anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft that will strengthen coastal security and near-seas dominance. He praised Cochin Shipyard’s excellence and professionalism, noting that over 75% of the Navy’s capital platforms are now sourced indigenously—a milestone in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat journey. Addressing the crew, he called them custodians of the ship’s spirit and India’s maritime safety. He highlighted tri-service synergy in modern warfare, citing Operation Sindoor as a model of joint capability.