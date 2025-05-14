Business Today
News
bt tv
INS Vikrant Leads India’s Naval Blitz: How The Navy Cornered Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 14, 2025,
  • Updated May 14, 2025, 7:59 PM IST

 

While the Indian Air Force drew global headlines for its swift strikes during Operation Sindoor, what remained under the radar was the Indian Navy’s unprecedented show of maritime strength. Leading the charge was INS Vikrant — India’s most powerful warship — armed with MiG-29K fighters, BrahMos, and Barak-8 missiles. From tracking Pakistani aerial movements to dominating the Arabian Sea with a 36-warship deployment, including destroyers, frigates, and submarines, India sent a bold message. The Navy’s movements forced Pakistani ships to stay confined to Karachi harbour. This report unpacks how India’s sea power backed its air strikes and reinforced its regional dominance.

