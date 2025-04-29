Business Today
Inside Google DeepMind’s Mission Beyond DeepSeek

Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2025, 6:41 PM IST

In this exclusive conversation, Manish Gupta from Google DeepMind shares how the team is working to make generative AI more accessible, natural, and empowering. With nearly 30% of users having already adopted tools like Gemini, the goal is to reach the remaining 70%—especially those rediscovering abandoned dreams. Gupta notes that over 70% of Gemini users report renewed confidence in communication and problem-solving. He also highlights the Indian government’s pro-innovation stance and reveals how Gemini Flash surpasses competitors like DeepSeek in efficiency and power. DeepMind’s pursuit of the best AI models continues—with human potential at the heart of it.

