Inside Google DeepMind’s Mission Beyond DeepSeek

In this exclusive conversation, Manish Gupta from Google DeepMind shares how the team is working to make generative AI more accessible, natural, and empowering. With nearly 30% of users having already adopted tools like Gemini, the goal is to reach the remaining 70%—especially those rediscovering abandoned dreams. Gupta notes that over 70% of Gemini users report renewed confidence in communication and problem-solving. He also highlights the Indian government’s pro-innovation stance and reveals how Gemini Flash surpasses competitors like DeepSeek in efficiency and power. DeepMind’s pursuit of the best AI models continues—with human potential at the heart of it.