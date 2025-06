Gurugram is raising the bar — literally! A liquor vend in Sector 54 has auctioned for a staggering ₹98 crore for a 2-year license. This is not your average ‘theka’ — it comes with sprawling interiors, a boutique-style layout, and even free valet parking. Stocked with premium liquor brands, this high-end outlet reflects the booming alcohol business in one of India’s wealthiest districts. We take you inside the most expensive liquor shop in town — where high spirits meet high spending.