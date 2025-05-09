Inside India’s Air Defence: How S-400, Akash, And SAMAR-1 Thwarted Pakistan’s Multiple Attacks

India’s air defence systems were put to the ultimate test this week as Pakistan launched two waves of drone and missile attacks in a 24-hour span. Targeting multiple military bases in northern and north-western India, Pakistan attempted to breach India’s borders. However, India’s formidable air defence shield, featuring the S-400, Akash, and SAMAR-1, successfully intercepted and neutralized every threat. The Russian-made S-400, with its long-range capabilities, was at the forefront, tracking threats from up to 600 kilometers away and intercepting them at distances of up to 400 kilometers. Alongside it, India’s indigenous Akash missile system provided crucial protection against medium-range threats, capable of engaging multiple targets with impressive precision and counter-jamming abilities. At close range, the SAMAR-1 missile system, designed for short-range, low-flying threats like drones and helicopters, proved to be an invaluable asset in neutralizing enemy projectiles. A striking example of the ongoing struggle came when a Chinese-made PL-15 air-to-air missile, fired by a Pakistani JF-17 fighter jet, was found undetonated in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, exposing the unreliability of Pakistan’s imported weaponry. With a robust multi-layered defence network, including cutting-edge technology like the Rafale aircraft and Pechora systems, India’s air defence stood unshaken. The message is clear: India’s airspace remains fiercely protected by the ‘Wall of Steel.’