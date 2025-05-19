Inside India’s Bunker-Busting Operation: Anti-Tank Missile Team Takes Out 2 Pakistani Positions

In this exclusive ground report from the LoC, we meet the brave Anti-Tank Guided Missile team that carried out a precision strike on two Pakistani bunkers. Speaking from the frontlines, these soldiers share how they launched deadly accurate missiles that took the enemy by surprise. With calm confidence and unmatched skill, they reveal how they hit the target in one go, leaving no room for escape. This is a firsthand account of India’s sharpest strike power at the border — where courage meets technology, and every missile hits with purpose.