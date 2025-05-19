Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Inside India’s Bunker-Busting Operation: Anti-Tank Missile Team Takes Out 2 Pakistani Positions

Inside India’s Bunker-Busting Operation: Anti-Tank Missile Team Takes Out 2 Pakistani Positions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 19, 2025,
  • Updated May 19, 2025, 4:46 PM IST

In this exclusive ground report from the LoC, we meet the brave Anti-Tank Guided Missile team that carried out a precision strike on two Pakistani bunkers. Speaking from the frontlines, these soldiers share how they launched deadly accurate missiles that took the enemy by surprise. With calm confidence and unmatched skill, they reveal how they hit the target in one go, leaving no room for escape. This is a firsthand account of India’s sharpest strike power at the border — where courage meets technology, and every missile hits with purpose.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended