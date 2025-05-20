Business Today
Inside India’s LoC Strikes | Operation Sindoor Ground Report From Akhnoor Sector

  May 20, 2025,
  Updated May 20, 2025, 9:58 AM IST

Operation Sindoor was swift and decisive. After Indian forces struck Pakistan’s terror launch pads and military posts near the LoC, the India Today Group accessed ground zero in Jammu & Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector. This exclusive ground report by Sunil ji Bhat shows the exact locations from where artillery fire was launched at enemy positions. A rattled Pakistan retaliated with heavy shelling and sent armed drones targeting Indian military installations—but all were swiftly neutralised by air defence units. In this report, watch the L-70 Air Defence Gun in action, exclusive visuals of shot-down drones, and top military officials explaining the Akashteer Air Defence System and radar operations. Get a rare look inside makeshift forward posts, see the guns that decimated enemy positions, and meet the jawans who made it happen.

