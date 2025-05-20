Inside India’s LoC Strikes | Operation Sindoor Ground Report From Akhnoor Sector

Operation Sindoor was swift and decisive. After Indian forces struck Pakistan’s terror launch pads and military posts near the LoC, the India Today Group accessed ground zero in Jammu & Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector. This exclusive ground report by Sunil ji Bhat shows the exact locations from where artillery fire was launched at enemy positions. A rattled Pakistan retaliated with heavy shelling and sent armed drones targeting Indian military installations—but all were swiftly neutralised by air defence units. In this report, watch the L-70 Air Defence Gun in action, exclusive visuals of shot-down drones, and top military officials explaining the Akashteer Air Defence System and radar operations. Get a rare look inside makeshift forward posts, see the guns that decimated enemy positions, and meet the jawans who made it happen.