Inside India’s Rifle Factory: ‘Sher’ To Replace INSAS | AK-203 Goes Global

India’s defence dream is firing up — literally. The Indian Army is receiving a fresh batch of AK-203 rifles, now being manufactured in Amethi under a ₹5,200 crore project aimed at full indigenisation. These rifles, soon to be known as ‘Sher’, will replace the ageing INSAS and mark a massive leap for the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. India Today brings you exclusive visuals from the Korwa factory, where 12,000 rifles will be made monthly. Capable of 700 rounds per minute with an 800-meter range, this is India’s new warrior for global battlefields too. Watch how India plans to arm the world—one ‘Sher’ at a time.