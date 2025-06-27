Inside Jeff Bezos' Billionaire Wedding In Venice | Guest List, Protests & 90 Private Jets

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and American Journalist Lauren Sánchez are getting married this weekend, and Venice is glowing as the celebration brought together slices of Hollywood, Wall Street, and Silicon Valley over the ride. Over 200 handpicked guests including Oprah, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 90 private jets, and a private island party, this is no ordinary wedding. The three-day wedding celebration begins with dinner under the stars at Madonna dell’Orto, a 14th century church, a lavish party on the private island of San Giorgio and wedding at the historic Arsenale shipyard, a venue change after the protests that took over in Venice by the locals.