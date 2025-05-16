Inside Operation Sindoor: China’s Satellites, Missiles & Command Centres Backed Pakistan’s Strike

In a shocking revelation, India Today has exclusively accessed intel that exposes China’s deep involvement in Pakistan’s covert operations targeting Indian border towns. From supplying missiles and jets to providing operatives, satellite control, and even remote command centres — China’s fingerprints are all over Pakistan’s Operation Sindoor. The China-Pakistan-Turkiye nexus is now out in the open — a dangerous alliance aiming to destabilise India. Chinese satellites gave Pakistan battlefield transparency, while the missile systems were operated by third parties to evade radar detection. Senior defence expert Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Anil Chopra weighs in on the strategic threat this poses to India's national security. Watch this explosive report revealing how India’s enemies are not just collaborating—but coordinating in real-time.