Inside The Strike: Fordow, Iran's Nuclear Crown Jewel, Reduced To Rubble

Inside The Strike: Fordow, Iran’s Nuclear Crown Jewel, Reduced To Rubble

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 23, 2025, 4:28 PM IST

In a dramatic midnight operation on June 22, 2025, seven U.S. B-2 Spirit stealth bombers crossed into Iranian airspace, striking three of the country’s most fortified nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The attack used 13,000 kg GBU-57 bunker busters and 30 Tomahawk missiles launched from U.S. submarines. From his war room, President Donald Trump called the strike a “rousing success.” While Iran downplays the damage, international agencies confirm no radiation leaks. But the message is clear: even Iran’s deepest bunkers aren’t safe. As tensions escalate, the world edges closer to a broader conflict. Shivani Sharma brings you the full report.

