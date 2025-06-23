Inside The Strike: Fordow, Iran’s Nuclear Crown Jewel, Reduced To Rubble

In a dramatic midnight operation on June 22, 2025, seven U.S. B-2 Spirit stealth bombers crossed into Iranian airspace, striking three of the country’s most fortified nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The attack used 13,000 kg GBU-57 bunker busters and 30 Tomahawk missiles launched from U.S. submarines. From his war room, President Donald Trump called the strike a “rousing success.” While Iran downplays the damage, international agencies confirm no radiation leaks. But the message is clear: even Iran’s deepest bunkers aren’t safe. As tensions escalate, the world edges closer to a broader conflict. Shivani Sharma brings you the full report.