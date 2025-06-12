Inspiring Innovation | Young Innovator From Odisha Built A ₹85 AI Tool To Protect

At just 21, Rishikesh Amit Nayak from Odisha is transforming lives with his ₹85 AI-powered tool that detects plant diseases and helps farmers prevent crop failure. Raised in an agricultural family and moved by the 2017 agrarian crisis, Rishikesh founded Kishan Know, a revolutionary agri-tech platform that sends real-time crop health alerts to farmers via WhatsApp and SMS — all for just ₹85 per acre per month! But his vision doesn’t stop at farming. Through Jiveesha, an AI-driven EdTech tool, he is also empowering children with Specific Learning Disabilities across socio-economic backgrounds. Recognized by the Government of India’s IndiaAI mission, Rishikesh is the face of grassroots innovation powered by technology. This is the inspiring story of how one young Indian is using AI to solve big problems — from fields to classrooms.