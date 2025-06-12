Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Inspiring Innovation | Young Innovator From Odisha Built A ₹85 AI Tool To Protect

Inspiring Innovation | Young Innovator From Odisha Built A ₹85 AI Tool To Protect

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 12, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 12, 2025, 9:28 PM IST

At just 21, Rishikesh Amit Nayak from Odisha is transforming lives with his ₹85 AI-powered tool that detects plant diseases and helps farmers prevent crop failure. Raised in an agricultural family and moved by the 2017 agrarian crisis, Rishikesh founded Kishan Know, a revolutionary agri-tech platform that sends real-time crop health alerts to farmers via WhatsApp and SMS — all for just ₹85 per acre per month! But his vision doesn’t stop at farming. Through Jiveesha, an AI-driven EdTech tool, he is also empowering children with Specific Learning Disabilities across socio-economic backgrounds. Recognized by the Government of India’s IndiaAI mission, Rishikesh is the face of grassroots innovation powered by technology. This is the inspiring story of how one young Indian is using AI to solve big problems — from fields to classrooms.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended