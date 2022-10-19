‘Invest Self-Earned Money, Not Father or Father-In-Law’s Money’: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Billionaire business magnate, stock trader, and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62. Speaking at India Today Conclave in 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that the stock market is fire, there is risk in it. Jhunjhunwala had said that earning money from the market is not easy to carry. Jhunjhunwala said stock markets were full of risk. "Risk is the essence of life. If you don't take risks, you are nothing." "Market and cooking can't be taught. It is to be learned by self," Jhunjhunwala said. It is not easy to make money from stock markets. Investors require a far more mature attitude. It is a professional business. Listen in here-