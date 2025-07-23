Investopia Global-AP Conference | Andhra Pradesh Can Be India’s Economic Corridor: UAE Minister

At the Investopia Global-AP Conference in Vijayawada, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri hailed Andhra Pradesh as a rising economic powerhouse, calling it a potential “new economic corridor” for India. Highlighting the state's rapid development, rich natural resources, and decisive leadership, Al Marri emphasized the UAE’s commitment to strengthening ties with Andhra Pradesh in infrastructure, sustainability, and advanced technology. Leading a high-level delegation, he praised the state’s green landscape, vast coastline, and port infrastructure, stating that this visit marks the beginning of deeper collaboration in global investment and innovation.