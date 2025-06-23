Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Iran Hits US-Israel Targets | Trump Threatens More If Peace Fails

Iran Hits US-Israel Targets | Trump Threatens More If Peace Fails

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 23, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that Operation Midnight Hammer—the strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities—was carried out in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Following the attack, Iran responded with a wave of missile strikes targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa, damaging critical infrastructure. As missiles rain down, residents rush underground. Trump warns of more action if peace isn't achieved. With interceptors failing and alarms silent in Haifa, the world watches a region on the brink. Has the U.S. now fully entered the West Asian conflict? Shivani Sharma's ground reports from inside a bunker in Tel Aviv

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended