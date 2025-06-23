Iran Hits US-Israel Targets | Trump Threatens More If Peace Fails

U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that Operation Midnight Hammer—the strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities—was carried out in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Following the attack, Iran responded with a wave of missile strikes targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa, damaging critical infrastructure. As missiles rain down, residents rush underground. Trump warns of more action if peace isn't achieved. With interceptors failing and alarms silent in Haifa, the world watches a region on the brink. Has the U.S. now fully entered the West Asian conflict? Shivani Sharma's ground reports from inside a bunker in Tel Aviv