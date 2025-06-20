Iran-Israel War Enters Week 2: Missiles, Fire, And Fear Grip West Asia

The war between Iran and Israel has entered its second week, with missile and drone strikes intensifying each day, pushing West Asia deeper into a massive humanitarian crisis. After Iran’s missile strike damaged a hospital in Be'er Sheva, the Microsoft tech park in South Israel became the next target. The attack triggered a massive fire, gutting several cars and deepening fears of escalation. As Israel responds by destroying Iranian air defence systems, the conflict is spiraling dangerously—with no end in sight. Amid the chaos, all eyes are on Donald Trump, as the US hints at possible military intervention to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear ambitions. While both nations trade deadly blows, innocent civilians remain trapped in the crossfire. With diplomacy sidelined and destruction mounting, will this war spiral into a larger regional conflict?