News
bt tv
Iran Strikes Haifa & Tel Aviv | Israel Hits Back Hard | West Asia War Escalates

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 17, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 17, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

A massive escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict: Iranian missiles struck Tel Aviv and Haifa, damaging key infrastructure and killing civilians. Haifa’s refinery and residential areas were hit, as smoke filled the skies. Israel responded with precision airstrikes, targeting Iranian military sites in Tehran, including Quds Force command centers. As Iran threatens to exit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, world leaders call for urgent de-escalation. But with war spreading across West Asia, fears of a full-blown regional conflict are rising.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
