Is Asim Munir Planning A Coup? President Zardari’s Exit Near As Pak Army Eyes Power

Is Pakistan heading towards yet another military coup? Reports from Pakistan suggest that Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir may be plotting the removal of President Asif Ali Zardari. With tensions rising between Zardari and the military, and echoes of Zia-ul-Haq’s 1977 coup resurfacing, political instability looms large. After the 2023 elections, Zardari rose to power with Shehbaz Sharif's coalition—but cracks have now deepened. Is this a repeat of history? Will Munir seize full control? Watch this special report.