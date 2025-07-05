Business Today
Is China Waging War On India Using Pakistan As A Proxy?

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 5, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 5, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

The worst-kept secret in strategic circles is finally out. In a bombshell statement, the Deputy Chief of the Indian Army has confirmed China’s direct combative role during past India-Pakistan conflicts. Even as diplomatic talks were ongoing, China was reportedly providing Pakistan with real-time intelligence on Indian military vectors. With 81% of Pakistan's military hardware now Chinese, India’s adversaries appear to be tightening ranks. From China’s weapon-testing via Pakistan to intelligence sharing confirmed by Pakistan’s Defence Minister, this exposé unpacks how Beijing is using Islamabad—and even drawing Turkey into the mix—to challenge India on multiple fronts. Is this the new reality of a three-front war?

