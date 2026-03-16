Is Jeffrey Epstein Alive? Viral Florida Video Sparks Internet Buzz

A viral video from Florida has reignited online speculation after a driver who bears a striking resemblance to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was spotted inside a car. In the clip, the man appears wearing a white cap and sunglasses, and many social media users quickly began claiming that Epstein might still be alive. The footage, which spread widely across platforms on 13 March, has already gathered millions of views, with netizens debating whether the similarity could simply be a coincidence. However, there is no evidence suggesting that the person seen in the video is Epstein. The financier died in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Department of Justice concluded that his death was a suicide following autopsy findings and official inquiries. This is not the first time rumours of Epstein being “spotted” have circulated online. In a previous instance, an image that allegedly showed him in Israel went viral before being proven to be generated using artificial intelligence. The latest viral clip once again highlights how quickly misinformation can spread online. While the driver in the video may share some physical similarities with Epstein, there is currently no proof that it is him. Viewers are advised to verify facts before sharing sensational claims on social media.