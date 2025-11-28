"Is Math Ki Ek Pehchan Wo Seva Bhavana Hai": PM Modi Hails Partagali Math’s Centuries-Old Service

Addressing devotees in Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the true identity of the Partgali Math lies in its centuries-old seva bhavna — the spirit of service that has supported every section of society. He noted that during difficult periods in history, when communities were displaced and in search of refuge, the Math stood as a pillar of strength, organising people and establishing temples, mutts and shelters. PM Modi praised the institution’s legacy of protecting Dharma, humanity and culture while expanding its service mission from education and hostels to elderly care and support for needy families. He recalled moments when Goa’s temples and spiritual traditions faced pressures, yet the community remained resilient. “When spirituality and service move together,” he said, “society gains both stability and inspiration.”