Israel-Iran War Impact | Hardeep Puri Explains India’s Oil Preparedness

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 23, 2025, 9:34 AM IST

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, speaking from Cork, Ireland, addressed growing concerns over the Israel-Iran conflict and its impact on global oil prices. Puri acknowledged that tensions were anticipated and that India had already diversified its oil import routes. With 1.5–2 million barrels passing through the Strait of Hormuz daily, India still sources over 4 million barrels from alternate channels. The Modi government, he said, has ensured stability and affordability in fuel supplies, with stockpiles adequate for weeks. Puri emphasized there’s no cause for alarm and reaffirmed India’s preparedness and diplomatic outreach to prevent further escalation.

