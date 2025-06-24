Israel-Iran War: Iran Strikes U.S. Base In Qatar | Trump Announces Total Ceasefire

Explosions were heard across Doha, Qatar as Iran launched missile strikes on U.S. air base in Doha. The attack was Iran's retaliation for U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear sites over the weekend. However, hours later, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a “complete and total ceasefire” between Israel and Iran on his social media platform, Truth Social. He congratulated the two countries on having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end what he called the '12-day war.' Trump claimed Iran had given advance notice of the strike, which ensured no casualties. Meanwhile, Israel intensified pressure on Tehran, bombing a political prison in Iran’s capital. While the U.S. insists it’s targeting only Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, Trump has hinted at a bigger goal—toppling Iran’s ruling clerical regime. Is it truly the end or another one of Trump's political gamble?