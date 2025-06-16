Business Today
Israel Vs Iran: Missile Strikes, Drone Wars, Global Alarm

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 16, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

The Israel-Iran conflict has erupted into an all-out military confrontation, with both nations unleashing heavy missile and drone strikes. After Israel's preemptive attacks on Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure under "Operation Rising Lion", Iran retaliated with waves of drones and ballistic missiles. Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted many, but not all, leading to severe damage in cities like Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan. Iran’s military bases in Zanjan and Asadabad were targeted in return. Dozens are dead, hundreds injured, and global leaders are urging for restraint.

