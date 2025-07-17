Israeli Airstrike Hits Damascus Near Presidential Palace Amid Druze Tensions

Smoke filled Damascus skies as Israel struck near Syria’s presidential palace, targeting the People’s Palace where transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa resides. The IDF released footage and warned of continued operations against Syrian regime targets. PM Netanyahu earlier declared strong support for the Druze community in Sweida, urging Israeli Druze not to cross the border but promising military protection. With clashes raging in southern Syria and the ceasefire shattered, tensions are at a breaking point. Watch the visuals and IDF footage that show how far Israel is willing to go in this high-stakes regional conflict.