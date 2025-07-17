Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Israeli Airstrike Hits Damascus Near Presidential Palace Amid Druze Tensions

Israeli Airstrike Hits Damascus Near Presidential Palace Amid Druze Tensions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

Smoke filled Damascus skies as Israel struck near Syria’s presidential palace, targeting the People’s Palace where transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa resides. The IDF released footage and warned of continued operations against Syrian regime targets. PM Netanyahu earlier declared strong support for the Druze community in Sweida, urging Israeli Druze not to cross the border but promising military protection. With clashes raging in southern Syria and the ceasefire shattered, tensions are at a breaking point. Watch the visuals and IDF footage that show how far Israel is willing to go in this high-stakes regional conflict.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended