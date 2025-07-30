Business Today
ISRO’s GSLV‑F16 Readies Launch Of NASA‑ISRO Earth‑Observation Radar Satellite NISAR

  New Delhi,
  Jul 30, 2025,
  Updated Jul 30, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

ISRO is set to launch NISAR, the pioneering joint NASA‑ISRO radar satellite, aboard its GSLV‑F16 rocket from Sriharikota on July 30 at 17:40 IST. NISAR weighs around 2,392 kg and will enter a sun-synchronous orbit at 743 km, scanning Earth every 12 days using dual-frequency radar (L‑band + S‑band) for high-resolution, day‑night, all‑weather imaging across a 242 km swath. After a 90‑day commissioning phase, it will begin delivering free global data for climate science, disaster response, and mapping surface motion, glaciers, vegetation, floods, earthquakes, and more.

