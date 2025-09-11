Business Today
IT Refunds Credited Within Hours | Social Media Explodes With Praise For CBDT & Finance Ministry

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 11, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 11, 2025, 5:44 PM IST

Income Tax refunds are now being credited to bank accounts within hours of filing and verification—a dramatic shift from earlier times when taxpayers waited weeks or even months. In one case, an ITR was e-verified at 10:45 AM, processed by the CPC at 11:09 AM, and the refund credited by 12:06 PM the same day. Taxpayers have taken to social media, expressing joy and surprise, with posts praising the CBDT and Finance Ministry for making refunds faster than ever. While earlier delays tested patience, today’s system shows how technology, efficiency, and governance can transform taxpayer experience. Watch how New India is redefining tax administration and what this means for millions filing returns every year.

