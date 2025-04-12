Italy's Deputy PM Tajani Highlights India As Key Trade Partner Amid Global Trade War

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, during his India visit, emphasized the growing importance of India-Italy relations in trade and diplomacy. Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Indian Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Tajani thanked the Indian government for its warm hospitality and called India a “crucial market” for Italy, where trade contributes to 40% of the nation’s GDP. Amid global challenges like the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and rising tariff concerns, Tajani strongly advocated for reducing trade barriers and deepening economic cooperation. His remarks underline Italy’s commitment to strengthening ties with India and exploring new global markets.