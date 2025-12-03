IWI CEO Shuki Schwartz: 'We Are Now In The First Conversations' To Bring Arbel System To India

IWI CEO Shuki Schwartz says the company has worked with India for nearly 20 years and was among the first to adopt Make in India, increasing production volumes and market presence. He confirmed IWI is open to deeper technology transfer, including fire-control systems, and is already producing barrels in India. Discussions are underway to integrate the Arbel system. On the PLR partnership with the Adani Group, Schwartz called it strong and focused on light weapons manufacturing. He said India’s large market allows space for all players, and IWI plans long-term expansion as a key supplier to MoD and MHA.