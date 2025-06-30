Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra Tragedy: 3 Dead, Several Injured In Stampede | Families Mourn Losses

A deadly stampede during the sacred Rath Yatra in Puri has left several dead and dozens critically injured. The incident took place during the revered Rath Yatra of bhagwan Jagannath, near the Shree Gundicha Temple at around 4 am in morning on Sunday, when two trucks entered a densely packed area near the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, with six individuals said to be in critical condition. Families of deceased blamed poor emergency response. And absence of fire and rescue officials. Minister Mohan Majhi, Chief Minister, Odisha expressed deep regret and sought forgiveness from the devotees affected by the incident, ordered a probe, and transferred the Puri SP and District Collector. As grieving families mourn the loss, the question remains - was it the rush of the devotees or mismanagement of the administration that caused this tragedy? And could it have been prevented?