Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Explosive Tenure: From Parliament Flashpoints To SC Criticism

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s nearly three-year tenure was anything but dull. From fierce rebukes in Parliament to explosive remarks on the Supreme Court, Dhankhar turned the ceremonial VP role into a powerful political voice. Whether sparring with Mallikarjun Kharge, calling out Jaya Bachchan, or dismissing opposition privilege motions, Dhankhar constantly made headlines. He wasn't afraid to confront the judiciary, challenge traditions, or defend his authority — even when 60 MPs tried to impeach him. This deep dive unpacks his boldest moments, clashes, and controversies that defined his time in office. Watch the full report on the man who disrupted the system from the chair itself.