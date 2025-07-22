Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Shock Exit | Why Did Vice President Dhankhar Quit So Abruptly?

On July 21, 2025, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation shocked India, leaving behind a complex legacy. Welcomed to the Rajya Sabha by PM Modi less than three years ago, Dhankhar was often labeled a “Modi Bhakt” for his perceived alignment with the BJP. As Bengal governor and Rajya Sabha Chair, his clashes with the opposition, defense of the RSS, and praise for Modi fueled accusations of bias, culminating in a failed impeachment motion in December 2024. Yet, Dhankhar’s story isn’t one-sided. He surprised many by challenging the Centre, criticizing “judicial overreach” while defending judicial independence. During the farmers’ protests, he passionately urged dialogue, saying, “I am a son of kisan… Why aren’t we talking to kisan? It is Modi’s message to talk to kisan.” These moments revealed a man balancing loyalty with principle. Was Dhankhar’s abrupt exit driven by health, as stated, or by tensions from his independent stances on democratic values and institutional boundaries? As speculation grows, his legacy remains a paradox: a constitutional figure seen as loyal to the regime yet unafraid to call out the government when it mattered. Join us as we explore the enigma of Jagdeep Dhankhar and uncover what led to his dramatic departure. Subscribe for the latest insights!