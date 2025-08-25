'Jail Cannot Be Turned Into CM House Or PM House': Amit Shah Slams Opposition On Criminal Neta Bill

The political battle over the Anti-Criminal Neta Bill intensifies following a fiery showdown in Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah staunchly defends the proposed law, which mandates the removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers detained for 30 days on serious criminal charges. Shah argues that governance cannot operate from jails, targeting opposition leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, who ran Delhi’s government from Tihar Jail for 160 days amid a liquor scam case. Highlighting his own resignation during past charges, Shah insists the bill, backed by PM Modi, applies universally, even to the PM’s office. He critiques Rahul Gandhi’s “doublespeak” on morality, citing Gandhi’s past rejection of an ordinance protecting convicted lawmakers like Lalu Yadav. Confident of parliamentary support, Shah believes opposition leaders may back it on moral grounds. However, opposition parties, led by Kejriwal, dismiss the bill as a political conspiracy, labeling Shah’s morality claims hypocritical.