Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Jaishankar At BRICS 2025: Fair Trade, Stronger Supply Chains Amid Tariffs

Jaishankar At BRICS 2025: Fair Trade, Stronger Supply Chains Amid Tariffs

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 9, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 9, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the 2025 BRICS Summit, stressed the need for fair and transparent global economic practices amid rising trade tensions triggered by Donald Trump’s tariffs. Representing India, Jaishankar called for more resilient and reliable supply chains to protect against global disruptions, citing the Covid pandemic, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and volatile trade flows. He urged BRICS nations to ease trade barriers, address imbalances, and set a positive example in promoting a rules-based international trading system. India, he noted, faces some of its biggest trade deficits within the BRICS bloc. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to sustainable and fair global trade.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended