Jaishankar At Global Tech Summit | India’s Geotech Vision & Global Shifts

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar delivered a powerful address at the 9th edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS), highlighting India’s strategic view of the global geotech landscape. Reflecting on global transformations, he drew critical connections between technology, geopolitics, and power—from America’s MAGA-tech strategy to China’s deep tech rise and Europe’s strategic triangle collapse. He emphasized India's unique potential through DPI, semiconductors, space innovation, AI, and startup ecosystems. With increasing India-EU collaboration and evolving dynamics in East Asia, Jaishankar presented "Sambhavana" (possibility) as the defining theme for 2025. Watch this insightful address exploring how India positions itself in a rapidly changing, tech-driven world order

