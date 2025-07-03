Jaishankar In Washington: Ceasefire Was Bilateral, India-U.S. Ties Built On Shared Interests

Speaking in Washington DC, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed key questions on India-US ties post-Operation Sindoor, firmly stating that India’s relationship with the US stands on its own merit—not defined by third countries like Pakistan. Emphasizing India’s growing global influence, he urged greater self-confidence in how the country views itself. On President Trump's ceasefire Claims, Jaishankar clarified that it was a bilateral decision between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan. Responding to a question on Western double standards on terrorism, he stressed that India-US ties are driven by shared interests in trade, technology, mobility, defense, and energy—not external factors.