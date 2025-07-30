Jaishankar: No Trump-Modi Phone Call During Op Sindoor, Only Bilateral Talks With Pakistan

The Operation Sindoor debate turned fiery in the Rajya Sabha as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar silenced the Opposition with his sharp retort – “Kaan kholke sun lo!” Responding to claims that a Trump-Modi call influenced India’s ceasefire decision, Jaishankar categorically denied any U.S. pressure and clarified there was no such call during Operation Sindoor. He asserted that India acted on its own terms, dismissing the Opposition’s allegations. The heated exchange added fuel to the already charged political storm surrounding Operation Sindoor, drawing nationwide attention.